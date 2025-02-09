Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eggtart Inc, Metal Suits: Counter Attack

Metal Suits: Counter Attack To Be Released This Thursday

Metal Suits: Counter Attack has been given a release date this month, as players will be able to download it on PC via Steam on Thursday

Article Summary Metal Suits: Counter Attack hits Steam this Thursday with intense side-scrolling action.

Play as Kevin, a cyborg seeking revenge against aliens destroying his peaceful life.

Utilize various combat suits with unique powers to defeat the alien Golida forces.

Explore nine mysterious planets in the Helios system and uncover hidden secrets.

Indie game developer and publisher Eggtart Inc has confirmed the release date for Metal Suits: Counter Attack, as the game will be released later this week. This is a hell of an indie title as you're getting a side-scrolling run-and-gun action game that looks and feels like if Mega Man got an upgrade was a lot bloodier than it should be. You're a cyborg looking for revenge by using several different suits you acquire throughout the game, each with their own powers and abilities that can help you out in various situations. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be out on PC via Steam on February 13.

They should never have ticked him off. Begin a hot-blooded revenge as the protagonist Kevin, who has lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg! It is a side-scrolling run-and-gun action game set in the future. The main character, Kevin, who lost everything and was reborn as a cyborg, begins to take revenge on Golida, an alien who took everything from him. In 4373. Kevin was once hailed as a war hero. Now an old and sick veteran, he is living a peaceful old age on a nursing spaceship with his beloved dog 'Andy.' Until the nursing spaceship exploded due to an invasion by the alien "Golida," losing his beloved dog 'Andy' and most of his body.

You have to defeat all the invaders 'Golida' using a variety of combat suits. It's time to start to take bloody revenge on the alien 'Golida' using the various combat suits that can be discovered during the game and the various features provided by each combat suit. About 130 years ago, Earthlings left the solar system and migrated to the Helios system. Explore the nine mysterious planets of the Helios system and uncover the secrets of Helios. Discover the secrets hidden on the nine planets of Helios. You'll find a variety of collectibles and stories to tell.

