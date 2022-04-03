Metal Tales: Overkill Will Release This Month On PC & Consoles

Zerouno Games are bringing a new metal 3D shooter to PC and consoles as Metal Tales: Overkill will be released later this month. The game will be released on April 22nd, but it won't just be a digital one, there will be some special editions on the way as well. For those looking to up the metal, you'll have two choices beyond the Standard Edition. The first is the Deluxe Edition which will be published by Tesura Games, and it will include a full color printed manual, a themed guitar pick, and a cool sticker. If that isn't metal enough for you, there will also be the Collector's Edition published by Zerouno Games, which will come with a sticker sheet, guitar pick and color manual, a massive 56-page artbook, and a magnetic bottle opener, all sealed inside a specially created Collector's Edition box.

Metal Tales: Overkill is an action-adventure game where Metal and Adrenaline collide to deliver the ultimate rogue-like 3D guitar shooter. Fight against the looming curse affecting your Metal brothers and free them from an ancient evil. The God Kuk is possessing all the guitar gods, and through them, the metalheads. Through infinite concerts, he is helping his legion of metalhead zombies wipe out every original creation of metal bands and their dedicated fans. As legions of metalheads are stripped from their passion, only one person can really grind through the challenge and come out victorious. Choose your path carefully through the procedurally generated levels and battle the evil hordes looking to destroy you at every turn. As each playthrough will be different, grab your guitar, don your ripped jeans and dive right back into the intense action one more time. 50+ items – Charge up with new guitars, strings, pedals, amps, books, and summons.

15 different enemies – to beat to the beat.

8 Guitar Bosses – Go toe to toe in the ultimate Rock showdown!

4 playable characters – Are you more Metallica, Iron Maiden or Black Sabbath? Choose the character you identify with the most and Rock on!

3 intense environments : Exploring 3 different environments – the Metal Den, Metal Festival and the ultimate performance stage . . . Hell itself!

6 levels – Blast through 6 different levels with unstoppable Rock guitar energy.

Procedurally generated levels – Experience randomly generated levels to play through. No play session will ever be the same.

Local CO-OP – Jump in and jam it out with a friend.

Mission system – Unlock new abilities and upgrade stats between runs.

Original soundtrack and international Metal bands' songs – Rock out to an awesome soundtrack. You're sure to find a new hidden metal gem!