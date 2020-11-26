Metro Exodus Will Be Coming To PS5 & Xbox Series X

Deep Silver and 4A Games announced today that they will be bringing Metro Exodus over to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The announcement comes as the company celebrates the tenth anniversary of the epic story-driven first-person shooter series, inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky. The next-gen version of the game will be coming with new enhancements compared to the PC version which includes faster frame rates, increased resolution, reduced loading times, and ray tracing features. All of which made possible from the hardware in both consoles. We have a little more info from the announcement below, along with the tenth-anniversary trailer. No official date was given for the release of this console version.

Next-gen consoles will enable 4A Games to deliver visual enhancements and improved performance, which has previously only been possible on state-of-the-art PC hardware and RTX enabled cards. In addition, the advanced versions of Metro Exodus will be made available as a free upgrade to existing and future current-gen game owners. A release date will be announced in the near future. The timeline reveals the interweaving history of Dmitry Glukhovsky, 4A Games and the world of the Metro video games in one place, offering fans and newcomers alike a unique way of exploring this iconic series. As part of a major studio update, 4A Games has also confirmed the next Metro title is in development for next generation consoles and PC. This will include a complete overhaul of the engine and renderer to take advantage of the new power, storage, and hardware supported ray tracing afforded by the new consoles. Furthermore, the recently announced partnership with Saber Interactive will allow 4A Games to explore a multiplayer experience in the new Metro universe.

"As a small studio we have never been able to do justice to these ambitions, and our ideas have never made it beyond the prototype phase," said 4A Games. "But with Saber's experience in online gaming, we are now actively exploring multiplayer concepts that will offer a new way to experience the world of Metro."