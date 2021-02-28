Mia & Athena Jump Into The King Of Fighters AllStar

Netmarble is bringing in two more characters to The King Of Fighters AllStar as we're getting Mai Shiranui and Athena Asamiya. If you're not entirely familiar with them, both characters come from The King of Fighters Special Signature, with their own special moves and abilities that will be an interesting mix with the way the mobile title is played. We got the details on both characters here from the devs, along with details of what's been added to the game with this particular update.

Special Signature Mai is a Red Element Attack Type character with the top-tier Burn that is highly skilled for both Attack and Defense. Special Signature Athena is a Purple Element Defense Type character that is also capable of Attack with the top-tier Starlight. In addition to collecting new characters, players can now collect special Battle Cards themed after Special Signature Mai and Special Signature Athena, along with 3 Defense-oriented Set Cards and one new Option Card, from the in-game summons. Netmarble is also releasing several events and upgrades for players in February's update, including: Daily Check-In Bonus (2/25 – 3/11): Log in to The King Of Fighters AllStar to collect up to 1.1M Gold, and 200 Rubies.

Score Event (2/25 – 3/11): Players can clear Chapter stages to achieve high scores and earn rewards. Obtainable rewards include The King Of Fighters AllStar Fighter Summon Tickets and Drop Rewards like the Lady Lucky Box.

Lady Chang Keohan Fighter Roulette (2/25 – 3/11): Log in to The King Of Fighters AllStar daily for a chance to collect three Roulette tickets. Players can use tickets to spin the wheel and collect prizes, including Lady Chang Keohan and the Lady Chang Keohan Special Card.

Log in to The King Of Fighters AllStar daily for a chance to collect three Roulette tickets. Players can use tickets to spin the wheel and collect prizes, including Lady Chang Keohan and the Lady Chang Keohan Special Card. Super Mission Event: Players can enjoy this seven-day long event where complete specific objectives to earn rewards. Lady Billy and Lady Yashiro will appear as selectable fighters and players can collect items that can be used to upgrade these characters.