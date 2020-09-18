Michel Ancel Departs Ubisoft For A More Noble Endeavor

Some positive personnel news for a change coming out of Ubisoft as the company announced Michel Ancel has departed the company. In a year where a lot of employees have had to depart for not-so-stellar reasons, Ancel is leaving for what appears to be a much more positive endeavor as he is off to work on a wildlife sanctuary. The companies ent out the statement below to all of the media announcing his departure. Ancel has had a hand in multiple Ubisoft titles over the years, probably best known for his work on Rayman. He also posted a video message on his Instagram going into more detail as to what he'll be doing, for those of you who are curious about what this all entails and what he'll be doing.

Today Ubisoft announces that Michel Ancel has chosen to leave the video game industry after an exceptional career spanning more than 30 years. A nature-lover, Michel has been working on a personal project dedicated to the protection of wildlife for a long time. This project, a wildlife sanctuary in the region of Montpellier, France, is now growing in scope, and he wishes to put his full effort into this longstanding passion. Michel is at the origin of some of Ubisoft and the video game industry's most beloved franchises, including Rayman, the Raving Rabbids and Beyond Good and Evil, whose second opus, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is currently in development. The teams at Ubisoft Montpellier are currently focusing on the main stages of production, aligned with the vision set out by Michel. They will have more to share with their community of fans in the months to come. We would like to thank Michel for the incredible creative vision he has brought to Ubisoft over the course of his career, and wish him all the best for this new venture.