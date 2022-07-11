Microids & Olydri Games Sign Deal To Publish Noob – The Factionless

Microids and Olydri Games announced today they have signed a new co-publishing deal to release Noob – The Factionless in 2023. If you're not familiar with this one, it is based on the French transmedia franchise created by Fabien Fournier & Anne-Laure Jarnet in 2008, which recounts "the epic and humoristic adventures of a team of newbie players in a fictional MMORPG called Horizon." The game is currently sitting in Steam's Early Access at the moment and is only available in French, so this new deal was needed to get it out globally for both PC and consoles in multiple languages. What's more, the company also revealed plans to do a special Collector's Edition, which will be released around the same time as the digital version with a ton of collectibles and additional content thrown into the mix.

Noob – The Factionless tells the adventure of four beginner players, forming the Rush guild comprising Baster, an eager and competitive Neogician; Drek, his best friend and blundering Berserker; May, an ambitious and sometimes arrogant Fortune-teller; and finally Logs, a dreamer and naïve Elementalist passionate about cooking. Together, they hope to quickly reach level 100 and unlock their Legendary class to join the elite of Horizon players. They wish to see the Rush guild becoming one of the greatest guilds in the game alongside the Noob, Justice, Roxxor and Pro Game Master guilds. Besides the challenges encountered in the virtual world of this MMO, they will also have to complete quests 'IRL' (in real life).

Inspired by classic RPGs from the 1990s – 2000s and MMORPGs, Noob – The Factionless will let you play as 4 heroes and alternate between the real world and the virtual universe of Horizon. The game will feature several gameplay mechanics including exploration, turn-based combats, as well as main and secondary quests to complete. In this brand-new adventure based on the French web-series Noob, our heroes will have to level up their avatars to achieve their full potential.