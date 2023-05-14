Microids Announces Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express Microids has another Agatha Christie game on the way this year as they give their version of Murder On The Orient Express.

Microids revealed they will be doing a brand-new Agatha Christie title as we're getting their take on Murder On The Orient Express. One of the most famous murder stories from the author will now find its way to a modern gaming audience, as the company will be giving you its version of the classic tale. As you may have guessed, you'll play as Hercule Poirot, solving the mystery of which he literally was thrown into while catching a train to another place as a last-minute passenger. The game will be released sometime this Fall, but fore the time being, enjoy the info below.

"On board the Orient Express, the legendary detective Hercule Poirot tries to solve the murder that has taken place on the prestigious train while surrounded by a cast of intriguing characters with their own secrets and motives. Solving the mystery won't be easy and through numerous twists and turns, players will have to use their little grey cells as well as detective skills to unravel the truth and bring it to light. Whether you are a fan of the iconic book or movies, a lover of murder mysteries, or just looking for a thrilling adventure, this new proposal has something for everyone."