Microsoft Has Officially Stopped Making The Xbox One

In news that shouldn't come as any surprise to gamers, Microsoft has officially stopped all production on Xbox One consoles moving forward. The news was confirmed by The Verge as the company had slowly started haunting production on certain models back in 2020 when they officially launched the Xbox Series X, but continued to produce popular models as some couldn't get their hands on the next-gen console or simply wanted to buy the older model for cheaper. However, those days are over, as confirmed by this snippet from their piece.

The software giant originally discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, then quietly stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S at the end of 2020, leaving retailers to sell out their remaining stock. "To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," says Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, in a statement to The Verge.

The turnaround to haunting production on the previous models took a little longer than expected, primarily due to the issues getting parts from Chinese manufacturers during the pandemic. This, in itself, has slowed down a ton of products being made across the board who all use the same items in their hardware. So Microsoft was doing the same thing as Sony was with the PS5 where they were still producing the older models for people to get during the holidays for those who wanted a console. But unlike Sony who has ramped up production on the PS4 due to them being unable to mass-produce the PS5, Microsoft has officially cut their older Xbox lines and moved forward with the next-gen versions. We'll see how this move affects the company's sales over the next few months, but we're guessing Microsoft isn't going to sweat it after coming out on top during the 2021 holiday season.