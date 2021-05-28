Mienfoo Debuts In Pokémon GO As GO Battle League Encounter

The Fighting-type Pokémon Mienfoo will debut in Pokémon GO as an encounter during GO Battle League Season 8. Here's how you can earn an encounter.

Mienfoo will be obtainable as a guaranteed encounter when you hit Rank 5. The next encounter you unlock, you better put your guard up fellow Pokémon GO trainers, because it's going to be that wild punchy rodent, Mienfoo.

Niantic announced the full scope of GO Battle League Season 8 over at the official Pokémon GO blog. They wrote:

The Great League will run from Monday, May 31, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will run from Monday, June, 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

Oh man, huge bummer that Pokémon GO is still keeping the Master League Premier Cup out of GO Battle League. It was sorely missed during Season 7, and it looks like its absence will continue.

The Great League and the Great League Remix will run from Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Ultra League and the Ultra League Remix will run from Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

Oh! Are they teasing us here? They're running the Ultra League Premier Cup during the Master League section!? What's the deal with the Master Leauge Premier Cup hate here?

All three leagues will run from Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

Stay tuned for in-depth coverage on Pokémon GO's GO Battle League Season 8. Every time a switch in the leagues happens, Bleeding Cool will be here to let our readers know what's going on while also providing a list of the top overall species and moves to bring into each GO Battle League cup and league.