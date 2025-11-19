Posted in: Games, Marvelous, Video Games, XSEED Games | Tagged: Implicit Conversions, Milano's Odd Job Collection

Milano's Odd Job Collection Confirmed For December Launch

Check out the latest trailer for Milano's Odd Job Collection, as we now know the game will be released for PC and consoles this December

Article Summary Milano's Odd Job Collection launches this December on Steam with English and Japanese language options.

Play as 11-year-old Milano, taking on quirky summer part-time jobs to support her family and explore the town.

Experience eight unique, replayable mini games and improve Milano's skills, mood, and unlock challenges.

Classic 32-bit era gameplay is enhanced with modern features like save states, faster loads, and rewind.

XSEED Games and Marvelous Inc., along with developer Implicit Conversions, have confirmed the launch date for Milano's Odd Job Collection. The team released a new trailer this week, which you can view above, confirming that the game will be available on December 9, 2025. Enjoy the trailer as we wait the next few weeks out.

Milano's Odd Job Collection

School's out, but 11-year-old Milano's mom needs to go to the hospital and Milano is sent to spend the summer with her uncle. There's one small problem – her uncle is away on vacation! Left on her own, Milano decides to make the most of her situation by taking up a variety of part-time jobs in town. Over the next 40 days, Milano goes all in – delivering pizzas, nursing sick patients, milking flying cows, and more – to make this summer unforgettable. And maybe she can spruce up her uncle's place and have some fun while she's at it. Highly replayable and featuring charming characters and gameplay that retro and casual game lovers of all skill levels can enjoy, this recently uncovered and updated gem of the 32-bit era isn't to be missed!

Milano Meets the World: Full English text and voiceovers bring Milano's pixel-art adventures to a whole new audience. Fans can rest assured that the original Japanese is also available, complete with all-new English subtitles.

Full English text and voiceovers bring Milano's pixel-art adventures to a whole new audience. Fans can rest assured that the original Japanese is also available, complete with all-new English subtitles. Make Your Home Away from Home: Rest and relaxation are important for work-life balance. Milano can style the house with new furniture and decor instead of going into work, and at night she can enjoy quiet time inside with her uncle's cat, stargazing from her bedroom, and making use of items purchased with her hard-earned wages.

Rest and relaxation are important for work-life balance. Milano can style the house with new furniture and decor instead of going into work, and at night she can enjoy quiet time inside with her uncle's cat, stargazing from her bedroom, and making use of items purchased with her hard-earned wages. It's Not Work if You Love to Do It: Help Milano earn money in eight unique mini games, including curing diseases as a nurse, catching falling fruits in an orchard, and more. Enrich Milano's skill, mood, and energy in the evenings to unlock more odd jobs and higher difficulty levels. The tougher the challenge, the bigger the payday!

Help Milano earn money in eight unique mini games, including curing diseases as a nurse, catching falling fruits in an orchard, and more. Enrich Milano's skill, mood, and energy in the evenings to unlock more odd jobs and higher difficulty levels. The tougher the challenge, the bigger the payday! Nostalgic Gameplay, Modern Conveniences: The charm and gameplay of the original release are intact, but improved load times, save states, and a rewind feature help update this classic title for modern audiences.

