Minecraft Adds New Valentine's Day Content In Latest Update Wanna have some Valentine's Day fun in block form? Minecraft has a new update available right now giving you some love-filled content.

Mojang has dropped a new update for Minecraft today, of all days, giving you new Valentine's Day content to play around with. Update 1.20 has been released, and with it comes some new additions, such as Archeology content that has been in the works for over two years, Sniffers being added to the mix, and a new Cherry Blossom Biome for you to decorate and gather up these lovely pink blossoms. You can read the developer notes for them below as the update is live right now.

ARCHEOLOGY : The highly anticipated archeology feature set, originally unveiled during Minecraft Live 2020 and later postponed, is officially coming to Minecraft in Update 1.20. Archeology encompasses several features that, together, will add an increased sense of mystery to players' survival worlds. With this feature, players will find a new type of sand—suspicious sand—near desert temples. Using a newly introduced tool, the brush, players can brush away the suspicious sand blocks to reveal hidden tools, bones, sniffer eggs, and pottery shards. The new pottery shards contain partial patterns, and four shards can be put together to make a pot with patterns telling a unique story.

SNIFFER : The winner of the 2022 Minecraft Live mob vote makes its way into the Overworld! The ancient creature has been brought back from extinction. Sniffer eggs can be found in the newly introduced archeology sites near desert temples. Players can hatch the newly unearthed egg into a baby snifflet, which will grow up into the huge sniffer. The new mob can "sniff" out ancient seeds from when it once roamed the overworld. The new seeds will grow into unique decorative plants.

CHERRY BLOSSOM BIOME: A surprise Valentine's Day treat from Minecraft! Time to turn your world into a vibrant PINK! Introducing the newest biome added to Minecraft—the Cherry Blossom biome. These beautiful new trees fill the horizon with a stunning shade of pink. Of course, these new trees can also be broken down and crafted into a full wood set, including the newly introduced hanging signs and cherry tree saplings to grow more of the lovely pink trees.