Minecraft Announces Universal Studios Experience DLC

Minecraft released a new DLC today that will make movie fans very happy, as the Universal Studios Experience is available now!

Article Summary Explore Minecraft's Universal Studios Experience DLC with thrilling rides and games.

Join Woody Woodpecker in a quest to restore the iconic Universal Globe.

Enjoy attractions from E.T., Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, and more.

Available now on Minecraft Marketplace – experience Universal Studios virtually!

Mojang revealed the latest DLC addition for Minecraft as they are working with Universal Studios to give you a special piece of content. Being called the Universal Studios Experience, this is their way of plopping the attraction in the middle of their world. Woody Woodpecker greets you as he needs help restoring letters on the Universal Globe at the heart of the park, and attractions from E.T., Back To The Future, Jaws, Shrek, King Kong, and Jurassic Park. You'll find various rides, souvenir shops, minigames, and more to keep you occupied for hours! We have more info for you here along with the trailer showing it all off, as the content is now live.

Minecraft – Universal Studios Experience

The big question is: what to begin with? I'm feeling adventurous and ready to take on the treacherous jungle expedition of Skull Island: Reign of Kong inspired by the ride at Universal Orlando Resort's Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. I'm determined to track down a certain giant ape! Although, I've heard other creatures live there too so I better watch out. If you do like the thrill of running into prehistoric predators, you can always continue to attractions inspired by Universal Beijing Resort's Jurassic World Innovation Center or Universal Studios Hollywood's Jurassic World – The Ride. Or maybe we should start by heading into the cursed tomb inspired by Universal Studios Florida's Revenge of the Mummy? I always wanted to experience the panic of being chased through dark and dangerous tunnels by an ancient mummy. I'm sure that'll work out great for me!

If things get a bit too exciting, you can always cool down aboard the JAWS attraction inspired by the ride at Universal Studios Japan. Although, I'm not sure how relaxing this boat tour is with a hungry shark lurking! We haven't yet confirmed if they have acquired a taste for blocky people… Or go on a time-traveling adventure with Back to the Future – The Ride, inspired by a past fan-favorite at Universal destinations around the world. Once you're done with Earth, a thrilling adventure in outer space is waiting for you. E.T.'s home planet is dying and only you can save it. Hop on your flying bike and let's ride into the starry sky on E.T. Adventure, inspired by the ride at Universal Studios Florida!

But hold up! Between all these attractions hides a quest. Some of the letters have disappeared from Minecraft's Universal Studios Globe and there's quite the reward for the explorer who finds them all. Head out on an adventure across the theme park and see if you can find and complete the movie-themed minigames. But beware! Some quests might involve sneaking past a Velociraptor, diving for treasure amongst sharks, and hoverboard racing back in time. Luckily, there are plenty of characters you may know who can help you, like Frankenstein's Monster, Puss In Boots, Shrek or even Woody Woodpecker. The Universal Studios Experience DLC is available at Minecraft Marketplace now so grab some churros and let's go! There's no other way to experience every Universal Destinations & Experiences theme park around the world in just one day! So, get ready – a hair-raising world of fun awaits

