Minecraft Education Launches CyberSafe AI: Dig Deeper

Minecraft Education has launched a new addition to the game, as players have access to CyberSafe AI: Dig Deeper on Safer Internet Day

Players explore AI risks and opportunities in a school fundraiser scenario.

Builds on the CyberSafe series, teaching AI and digital citizenship.

80 million downloads since 2022 highlight its educational impact.

Mojang has launched a brand new DLC for Minecraft Education as players now have access to CyberSafe AI: Dig Deeper as part of Safer Internet Day. The goal of the content is to show players the risks and opportunities of AI use through several in-game mechanics so they understand how it could be used and how to keep themselves safe when they find themselves in real-world situations. We have more details from the latest Xbox Wire below, as the content is available now.

Minecraft Education – CyberSafe AI: Dig Deeper

This DLC engages players by putting them in the role of a student tasked with helping to throw a fundraiser for their school. When the students set out to investigate how AI technology could be used to help them mass produce the 3D-printed animals they've been learning to make in STEM lab, they encounter some common challenges and risks posed by using AI as a creative tool. They realize that its output might not be what they were looking for, and that they always need to check AI results against other trusted sources of information. While the player doesn't engage with generative AI technology directly through the DLC, they will work through challenges and scenarios that simulate use of AI and learn about how to use it responsibly. Players will come to understand that , in the world outside their classroom, people might use AI both positively and negatively, building critical awareness of the roles that AI plays in their lives.

CyberSafe AI: Dig Deeper builds on the success of the CyberSafe DLC series, available free on the Minecraft Marketplace and in Minecraft Education, which has helped a generation of players learn key digital citizenship skills like password protection, data privacy, and ways to deal with online bullying. Last year's launch of Good Game inspired millions of young Minecrafters to create in-game codes of conduct. Through a partnership between Xbox and Minecraft, the CyberSafe series has reached more than 80 million downloads since 2022. With Dig Deeper, players will learn the critical questions to ask when working with AI or encountering AI-generated content and build an understanding of how to navigate these systems thoughtfully and safely. Ultimately, the experience aims to illustrate that for all their capabilities, AI systems require human intelligence, intervention, and oversight to work safely and constructively. Use the included Minecraft Family Cyber Toolkit for further guidance on navigating the CyberSafe DLC series .

