Minecraft Reaches One-Trillion Views On YouTube

YouTube and Mojang have announced a special milestone today for Minecraft as the game has reached one-trillion views on the platform. The game has constantly been one of the top viewership titles ever since it was launched, and to this day continues to be a chart-topper as it was both the top game and top live game watched on YouTube in 2020. As we speak, the platform currently has over 35,000 active creator channels across 150 countries and territories dedicated to it and the community. To celebrate, they've created a new video which you can check out down at the bottom, as well as creating top YouTube creators into newly designed avatars in a free skin pack available to download in the Minecraft Marketplace later this afternoon. Enjoy the video!

"Gaming creators are an incredibly important part of the YouTube community," said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. "Minecraft gaming creators around the world make the game their own with compelling content that brings people together. We love the generation of builders Minecraft and YouTube have created and we can't wait to see what's next."

"Being in the gaming industry my entire career, it's incredible to see how Minecraft has exploded since it first came on to the scene," said Ryan Wyatt, Global Head of Gaming, YouTube. "I remember working with SeaNanners at Machinima when he first tried Minecraft and shared it on YouTube – the appetite for Minecraft content then was impressive and the fact that it just continues to grow year over year is staggering. Minecraft has been the most watched game for many years and to see it reach one trillion views is an applause-worthy feat. Congratulations to Mojang, Microsoft and the gaming community on YouTube!"