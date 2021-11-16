Minecraft's Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure Launches Today

The other day, my phone rang but the strangest thing happened. Instead of the usual buzz, fireworks started to shoot out of it and the entire device started to glow in rainbow colors. When I answered, none of this seemed strange anymore because on the other end of the line was none other than Mickey Mouse! Why was Mickey Mouse calling me? Was it to ask me to star in the next Disney classic? Sadly, not yet. Did he want advice about what to get Minnie for her birthday? The answer is, obviously, EVERYTHING. She deserves it all, but he was already well aware of this. Did he want to tell me all about the upcoming Minecraft x Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC? Actually, yes!

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World, the Magic Kingdom is coming to Minecraft today! Just like the beloved park in Orlando, Florida, this map is enormous – filled to the brim with familiar Disney & Pixar faces, iconic attractions, and magical scenery. Take a ride on fan-favorite classic attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain and "it's a small world". The map has been built as faithfully as possible to the real-world Magic Kingdom, keep your eyes wide open for all the little details in the Haunted Mansion! There are also 29 iconic Disney and Pixar characters to meet, and even greet! Donald Duck and I crossed paths once, although to be honest it was more of a simultaneous tripping over the same curb. That still counts, especially since it was impossible to tell which one of us handled it more gracefully. (It was Donald.)