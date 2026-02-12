Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Saudade Software, Warrens Of Random

Minimalistic Horror Game Warrens Of Random Announced

Warrens Of Random is a new minimalist horror title about wandering through mazes, with a free demo available on Steam now

Indie game developer and publisher Saudade Software has revealed their latest game, as we got our first look at Warrens Of Random. This is a minimalist design horror game in which you'll find yourself wandering through mazes, twenty in total, ranging in size and difficulty, as you attempt to find an exit. Every time you do find a way out, there's a chance you'll spawn in a new maze, adding to the challenge but also encountering dangers that you thought you had left behind. Or even new ones you weren't expecting. The game hjas a free demo on Steam right now, as you can read mroe about it here and check out the latest trailer.

Warrens Of Random

Presented in stark black-and-white, Warrens Of Random removes music and ambient sound entirely. Outside of the main menu, UI, and a limited pinging ability, the game unfolds in near-total silence, broken only by foreboding static when your enemy is near and sudden, loud jumpscares. While the objective is to survive Mazes 1 through 20 in order, progression is deliberately unstable. Each time a maze is completed, there is a chance the player will spawn in a random previous or future maze, forcing them to survive it again before continuing. Players may survive far more than 20 times, but victory only comes by completing all mazes in chronological order while being stalked by an unseen presence.

