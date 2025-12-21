Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer, Minos

Minos Launches Holiday Spin-Off Home A-Labyrinth

Minos: Home A-Labyrinth has been added to the game for the holidays, offering a themed update for you to play that may match an iconic film

Devolver Digital and Artificer cleverly remix Minos with unique holiday-themed content and new art assets.

Explore Minos, a roguelite where players build labyrinths, set traps, and defend against daring adventurers.

Unleash creative chaos using customizable traps, walls, and gates in a maze that changes with every run.

Devolver Digital and Artificer released a brand-new update for Minos with a holiday spin, as players can dive into the Home A-Labyrinth. The special theme for this centers around setting up traps that you find throughout the maze that all have a specific holiday theme that may or may not pay homage to a famous holiday film. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the content is available right now.

Home A-Labyrinth

Ever since the announcement of Minos, some of the players who participated in our playtests or played the demo, joked that the game feels like a certain holiday-themed, trap-setting, kid-outsmarts-the-intruders classic. So, for the Christmas season, as a joke (and a very calculated marketing ploy), we hacked a portion of our own unreleased game into a festive, legally distinct homage to that vibe. Oh, and what's really cool is that some of the art we swapped was made by the kid of our Creative Director. The kid's name is Antek, and he's just slightly older than a certain Kevin, who inspired Minos: Home A-Labyrinth.

Minos

Minos is a maze-building roguelite where you, the fabled Minotaur, must defend your sanctuary from bloodthirsty adventurers. They've heard the stories of a monster in the dark, fame and riches waiting for the one who slays it. What they don't know is that you are the one who built this maze, laid the traps, and now lie in wait. Every run brings new enemies, new traps, and new ways to turn their bravery into a bloody disaster. No two nights are ever the same.

Drag walls, gates, and corridors into place to shape your maze however you like. Make long, winding paths full of traps or confuse and split them up with rotating passages and shifting gates. It's your labyrinth. Cruel or clever, it's up to you. Every spike, boulder, blade, and fire trap can be linked into intricate sequences. Set pressure plates to trigger a whole cascade of chaos, fooling heroes into thinking they are making progress, right before everything goes beautifully, horribly wrong. Uncover the story behind the Minotaur and the man who became it. What drove Daedalus to create such a place? When Theseus finally comes, you'll decide who deserves to walk out alive.

