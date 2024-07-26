Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mirthwood, V Publishing

Mirthwood Confirmed For Release On PC This September

Medieval fantasy RPG and life sim adventure game Mirthwood finally has a release date, as it arrives on PC this September

Article Summary Mirthwood, a medieval fantasy RPG and life sim, releases on PC via Steam on September 11, 2024.

Players can manage homesteads, build farms, trade goods, and experience a world with hand-drawn graphics.

Engage in real-time combat, face dynamic events, and embark on quests across six diverse regions.

Interact with NPCs using a Sims-style system, uncover quests, and experience a fully simulated world.

Indie game developer Bad Ridge Games and publisher V Publishing have confirmed a release date for their latest game, Mirthwood. The team confirmed that the action-adventure RPG title would be coming out on PC via Steam on September 11, 2024. Along with the news, the team released a new Simulated World trailer, which you can check out above to get a better look at the game to come.

Mirthwood

Welcome to Mirthwood, an enchanting RPG life sim. Fleeing a continent swept with war your arrival in a new land provides a fresh start. Experience an immersive medieval fantasy world sandbox that allows you to choose who you want to be. Manage your own homestead, build a farm, plant and harvest crops, rear animals, and upgrade your facilities to craft items and gear. Build a peaceful life for your family and trade your goods from town to town. Mirthwood features a rich, fully realized world, with gorgeous hand-drawn graphics, immersive sound effects, and an original musical score. Explore an open world comprised of six diverse regions and three distinct towns, with much to discover – and uncover. Battle Storms, Winter, & Disease with survival-lite elements as you progress through a bewitching world.

Take up a sword or ready your bow in real-time combat, Mirthwood will pit you against a variety of enemies from Bandits to werewolves. Equip yourself with a collection of weapons, armor, and clothing. Level and specialize your character in your chosen combat class to improve your ability to survive the dangers of Bleakwood. Mirthwood's ecosystem makes organic stories possible. Face new situations and conditions generated by the living world. Embark on quests, encounter dynamic events across the world and investigate mysteries. Search for Rare & Epic Loot across the world and find new adventures along the way. Meet and befriend (or insult) townsfolk and NPCs across Mirthwood with a new Sims-style interaction system. Establish & Grow a Relationship with any NPC, unlock new social Interactions as your relationships grow, and even uncover quests and tasks. The other denizens of the Free Lands each have their own lives to lead and will go about their days and nights in a fully simulated world.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!