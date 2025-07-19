Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Misc. A Tiny Tale, Tinyware Games

Misc. A Tiny Tale Releases Brand-New Overview Video

Check out the latest video for Misc. A Tiny Tale, as the devs provide a better look at the game, as it arrives this coming Tuesday

Play as a tiny robot on an adventure to restore villages and uncover the secret behind a strange explosion.

Enjoy nostalgic 3D platforming, creative collectibles, and quirky robot characters from everyday objects.

Clean up trash, solve puzzles, and experience a heartfelt narrative about celebrating difference and kindness.

Indie game developer and publisher Tinyware Games released a new trailer this week for Misc. A Tiny Tale, giving players a better overview of the game. The nearly five-minute video you see here goes over everything you need to know about the 3D adventure platformer, as you play a tiny junk robot going off on a number of quests and adventures. Enjoy the video as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 and on Steam on July 22, 2025.

Misc. A Tiny Tale

After a mysterious explosion sends golden cogs and trash raining down from the sky, Buddy and Bag Boy must work to restore each village and uncover the secret behind the explosion. In this delightful collectathon, players will explore a familiar world from a fresh perspective, hopping over everyday objects, solving puzzles, and collecting items—from trash to coins, and golden cogs. With its nostalgic platforming gameplay and cinematic storytelling, Misc. A Tiny Tale is all about celebrating difference and helping those around you.

Classic Platformer Fun : Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome.

: Experience nostalgic platforming gameplay from a unique, tiny perspective, where everyday objects become monumental obstacles to overcome. Collectibles Around Every Corner : Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you.

: Search for a variety of items—trash, coins, golden cogs, and lost treasures—as you complete quests and help others, all while tidying up the world around you. Colorful Characters : Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests.

: Meet a cast of quirky robots made from everyday objects and discover their heartfelt stories. Solve puzzles, unite secret lovers, and help others on their exciting quests. Clean Up the World : Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world.

: Make a positive impact by recycling trash, scrubbing goop, and repairing broken machinery. Each action contributes to a cleaner, brighter world. A Heartfelt Tale: Immerse yourself in a touching narrative that celebrates difference and uncover the mystery behind the explosion that set Buddy and Bag Boy on their adventure.

