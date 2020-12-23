New Pokémon Alert: Vanillite Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

A new Pokémon has arrived in Pokémon GO, and it isn't part of the Kalos region. For those wondering whatever happened to the unreleased Unova species that Niantic had seemed to move on from when they kicked off the first wave of Generation Six, an answer comes with today's Holiday 2020 event in the form of an ice cream cone. Vanillite debuts in Pokémon GO today, December 22nd, at 8 AM local time. Let's check out the details.

Vanillite is a pure Ice-type Pokémon from the Unova region. Part of a three-stage evolutionary line, Vanillite evolves into Vanillish and, finally, Vanilluxe. All three retain the pure Ice-typing. Trainers may want to farm Candy and Candy XL as hard as they can during this Holiday 2020 Event when Vanillite's availability will be boosted, as Vanilluxe is the eight best non-Shadow/non-Mega counter to Rayquaza. Overall, it will be quite useful against dragons, with its Ice-type abilities ranking it as a tick weaker than Beartic and a tick stronger than Abomasnow.

Be sure to come through with Ultra Balls, though, because trainers who have been playing the Pokémon GO Holiday 2020 event in earlier timezones have reported on the Silph Road reddit that Vanillite is unusually difficult to catch as a Stage One Pokémon, displaying a dark orange catch circle even when faced with an Ultra Ball. This seems in line with recent new species that have been released in Pokémon GO.

With Vanillite now added to the game, here are the remaining Unova species not yet released in Pokémon GO:

Munna, Musharna (Psychic-type) S

Zorua, Zoroark (Dark-type)

Frillish, Jellicent (Water/Ghost-type)

Tynamo, Eelektrik, Eelektross

Mienfoo, Mienshao (Fighting-type)

Druddigon (Dragon-type)

Larvesta, Volcarona (Bug/Fire-type)

Keldeo (Water/Fighting-type)

Meloetta (Normal/Psychich or Normal/Fighting depending on the form)

These Pokémon are likely to be released in the same was as Vanillite, as part of events, rather than a formal wave, as Pokémon GO has now switched focus to the Kalos region.