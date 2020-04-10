MLB To Stage Players League On MLB The Show 20 Starting Today

MLB is not playing right now, but their players will be. They are starting the MLB The Show Players League tonight, where one member of all 30 teams will play each other once over 29 games. Then, the top 8 will play in the "playoffs" to decide the champion. The league will last about three weeks and conclude around April 30th. All the players are playing for charity, with The Boys & Girls club in each city will receive $5000, and the winner will score $25,000 for the charity. All games will be livestreamed on MLB's Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch channels, along with the teams and players accounts as well. MLB Network's Robert Flores and Heidi Watney will do commentary between and during games.

MLB Players Representing Their Teams

Here is the list of players who will represent their teams in the tournament.

AL East: Bo Bichette (Blue Jays), Dwight Smith Jr. (Orioles), Blake Snell (Rays), Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox), Tommy Kahnle (Yankees).

AL Central: Carlos Santana (Indians), Brett Phillips (Royals), Niko Goodrum (Tigers), Trevor May (Twins), Lucas Giolito (White Sox).

AL West: Ty Buttrey (Angels), Lance McCullers (Astros), Jesús Luzardo (A's), Carl Edwards Jr. (Mariners), Joey Gallo (Rangers).

NL East: Luke Jackson (Braves), Ryne Stanek (Marlins), Jeff McNeil (Mets), Juan Soto (Nationals), Rhys Hoskins (Phillies).

NL Central: Josh Hader (Brewers), Matt Carpenter (Cardinals), Ian Happ (Cubs), Cole Tucker (Pirates), Amir Garrett (Reds).

NL West: Jon Duplantier (D-backs), Gavin Lux (Dodgers), Hunter Pence (Giants), Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), David Dahl (Rockies).

A Great Idea For The League

This is a home run for all involved (Sorry I had to). As a baseball nerd, I dearly miss the game right now and have been watching my hometown Cleveland Indians simulate their season daily on their YouTube page. While not the same, I have been looking forward to it each day. For MLB, this is a chance to put some of their youngest and brightest talent in front of new eyeballs and get to know them a bit. The league needs new stars, and eSports is a fantastic way to get viewers to latch onto them. I know Gavin Lux, one of the best young layers in baseball, is a big player, so I would place early odds on him to win it all. Guess we will have to see. Games start tonight across MLB social media and more, like here.