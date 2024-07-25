Posted in: Forza Motorsport, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forza, Mobile 1

Mobil 1 Launches Forza Motorsport Legend vs. Leaderboard 2024

Mobil 1 has brought back a fan-favorite event for Forza Motorsport players, as the Legend vs. Leaderboard 2024 event is back.

Article Summary Mobil 1 and Xbox Game Studios launch Legend vs. Leaderboard 2024 for Forza Motorsport players.

Race against Tony Stewart and Jamie Chadwick on Mobil 1-branded Maple Valley track starting July 25, 2024.

Exclusive social media series features Tony Stewart setting times in a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302.

New legendary drivers and prizes announced monthly, celebrating Mobil 1's 50th anniversary.

Mobil 1 has teamed up with Xbox Game Studios again for a returning event, as Legend vs. Leaderboard 2024 is back for everyone to play in Forza Motorsport. Starting today and running for the next few weeks, gamers and race fans can compete against professional motorsports drivers, including racing legend Tony Stewart and recent INDY NXT winner Jamie Chadwick. We have more details about the event for you below, so you can jump in and play right now.

x

Beginning July 25, 2024, gamers and motorsports fans will have the unique opportunity to compete against these drivers on Maple Valley, a United States-themed, Mobil 1-branded, in-game track. Additional professional race car drivers will be announced later this year for gamers to compete against in upcoming Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Events. The collaboration continues the celebration of the Mobil 1 brand's 50th anniversary through exclusive branded content, a chance to win incredible prizes, and the opportunity to beat iconic motorsports driver's timed laps on the 4.81km virtual course. The Forza Motorsport collaboration marks the Mobil 1 brand's largest campaign in the video game entertainment space and celebrates both the Mobil 1 team's 50-year legacy and its longstanding passion for racing.

Kicking off the Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Events is racing legend Tony Stewart, an American motorsports icon. From July 25 to August 7, 2024, gamers will have the chance to try to beat Stewart's time on the Maple Valley virtual racetrack. Fans can also look forward to exclusive content on Mobil 1 Racing social media channels – part of a Legend vs. Leaderboard Rival Events social media series – showcasing Stewart setting his time to beat while driving a classic 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302. New celebrity drivers will be featured in the content series throughout the remainder of 2024. Each month, a new legendary driver will take on the Maple Valley track, providing ongoing challenges, new prizes, and additional content for audiences to enjoy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!