Modiphius Entertainment Releases Fallout 2D20 RPG PDF Books

Modiphius Entertainment, a tabletop game design company known for various licensed games of all manner, including SPECTRE: The Board Game, Fallout: Wasteland Warriors, and the Conan The Adventurer role-playing game, has released the PDF files for their role-playing game based on Bethesda's Fallout series. Using a 2d20 system, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game allows players to immerse themselves into a world affected by the literal and figurative fallout of a huge nuclear war.

The 438-page document that is the core rulebook for this game has a ton of lore and rules for playing any number of different character types from the world beyond the Vaults, including ghouls, super mutants, survivors, and even Mister Handy automatons. Additionally, according to the press release recently put out by Modiphius Entertainment, the key features for this game include the following:

Immerse yourself in this genre-defining setting with the official Fallout tabletop roleplaying game.

Create your group of original characters including vault dwellers, ghouls, super mutants, and even robots. Tell your own stories of survival in post-nuclear America using a host of non-playable characters and horrifically mutated creatures.

Use iconic weapons, armor, chems, and items transferred straight from the video game. Scavenge the ruins of the old world and make your mark on the Wasteland.

Utilize the 2d20 System — a roleplaying rules set that supports both story-led adventures and detailed gameplay. Use Action Points to power your incredible wasteland wanderers, and augment their actions with your fantastic Perks.

Use an extensive catalog of creatures and characters from the world of Fallout.

Gamemasters can kick things off with story hooks immersed in the Fallout universe, roll and build random encounters from tables inside the book, and even randomly generate locations and loot for their players.

Includes the "With a Bang or a Whimper" 18-page introductory adventure

You can find the PDF files for these adventures on Modiphius Entertainment's website by clicking here. Alternatively, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game can be found on DriveThruRPG as well.