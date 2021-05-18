Modiphus Releases Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Heroes Miniatures

Modiphius Entertainment, a tabletop game design company known for their wargames, which include the skirmishers Achtung! Cthulhu and Fallout: Wasteland Warfare, is expanding their wargame based on The Elder Scrolls. Their wargame, The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms!, is getting four new resin-sculpted miniatures from the company, based on The Elder Scrolls Online.

The four miniatures in this release are based on the following characters:

The High Elf Sorceress

The Breton

The Nord

Mannimarco, The King of Worms

These major players from the world of Tamriel will be an exciting addition to the tabletop wargame. The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms! appears to be a great game for fans of the franchise.

From the press release by Modiphius Entertainment

Be it soothing dragons with ancient hymns, keeping oblivion gates shut-tight, or just getting into scuffles with meddlesome trolls — The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms lets fans of Bethesda's video game series bring the world of Tamriel into an exciting wargame setting. With the addition of this highly detailed, four-piece miniature set, Modiphius is giving The Elder Scrolls Online some duly deserved representation in the tabletop world of gaming!

Some key features of this release include the following:

Braided Beards, Pointed Ears: Be it The Breton, Mannimarco, The Nord, or The High Elf Sorceress, players can choose from four fan-favorite characters from The Elder Scrolls Online cinematics

Be it The Breton, Mannimarco, The Nord, or The High Elf Sorceress, players can choose from four fan-favorite characters from The Elder Scrolls Online cinematics Tamriel's Finest Craftsmanship: These lavish resin miniatures sport the iconic garb and weapons each character is known for!

These lavish resin miniatures sport the iconic garb and weapons each character is known for! As Legend Foretold: Take these figures into existing Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms campaigns with no extra modifications needed, as they are built with existing rulesets in mind

The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Heroes is listed on Modiphius Entertainment's web store for £40. Additionally, players looking to play the core game for The Elder Scrolls: Call To Arms! can order the core rules for £35. Are you excited about these miniatures? Let us know what you think in the comments below!