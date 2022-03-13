Mokoko X Aiming For PC, Xbox, & Nintendo Switch Release In April

Indie developer and publisher NAISU announced that they will be aiming to release Mokoko X for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch next month. The game harkens back to old arcade puzzle titles where you'll need to work with the image on top of the screen to unlock the one underneath. With a few modernized twists here and there. You can get a look at the latest trailer for it below as the team plans to release it on April 7th, 2022.

Mokoko X was inspired from the arcade games from 1980s and 1990s, a popular gaming style back in the time. Mokoko X looks to resurrect the soul of the arcade genre while adding a modern touch. There are 32 levels in Mokoko X; each level has its own unique boss and minions. The main goal is assisting the girls that need help from the weird bosses. This is sometimes passing a mobile game level, sometimes helping out with the insects in the kitchen.

You need to conquer a big portion of the initial area that you start the level. While you are in your own area, you are safe from the enemies until your shield empties. You conquer new areas by drawing out of your area. Drawing, however, deactivates your shield and exposes you to danger. Your shield decreases constantly. If you do not conquer at a certain frequency, your shield will burn out and you will not be safe on your own areas as well. There are 3 difficulties in the game: The difficulty affects enemies, your shield, and required conquered area percentage for the victory.

You see the related girl's photo and can continue with her story or unlock the next girl. But how many girls and bosses? 8 girls, 24 bosses, 24 minions, 24 levels, 8 mega levels, 4 traps, 4 power-ups, and 2 towers! Evil towers of course. Each boss and his minions were uniquely designed. They all have different attack types and behaviors, which consist of rich content.