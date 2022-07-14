Moltres Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The bird countdown continues. Articuno has come and gone. Zapdos is about to be taking a damn Napdos until the next time Niantic calls on it to electrify Tier Five raids. That means that, uno, dos, tres: Moltres is up. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Fire/Flying-type Legendary Bird, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Moltres's 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Moltres Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Moltres counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker)

Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Shadow Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Shadow Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Tyranitar (Smack Down, Stone Edge)

Gigalith (Smack Down, Rock Slide)

Tyrantrum (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Moltres with efficiency.

Aerodactyl (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Alolan Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Omastar (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

Golem (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Midnight Forme Lycanroc (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Nihilego (Acid, Rock Slide)

Archeops (Wing Attack, Ancient Power)

Regirock (Rock Throw, Stone Edge)

Solrock (Rock Throw, Rock Slide)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Moltres can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Moltres will have a CP of 1980 in normal weather conditions and 2475 in boosted conditions. We hope this Raid Guide helps you catch this Legendary Bird.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!