Monaco 2 Announces New Update Arriving Wednesday

Monaco 2 is getting a surprise update that will launch on June 18, and with it comes a new PvP mode, among other fun additions

Test your skills in a coin-collecting PvP mode across three chaotic new multiplayer levels.

Eight new character skins inspired by Monaco: What's Yours is Mine debut with this update.

Balance tweaks and major changes arrive, including adjustments to the infamous Prison level.

Pocketwatch Games and Humble Games announced that Monaco 2 will be getting a surprise update, set to launch Wednesday, June 18. According to the developers, this will include a "sneak peek" at four new levels, but not the actual full levels, as you're just being shown part of them and development development content. You'll also see eight new player skins inspired by Monaco: What's Yours is Mine, and a new PvP mode for you to take on friends and foes. We have more details from the team below.

Monaco 2 – June 2025 Update

In Monaco 2's new PVP mode, the first to collect 200 coins in this up to four-player free-for-all wins. Simple for any thief worth their salt, right? Collecting coins isn't all that you'll have to contend with, though. Limited ammo and fast-paced chases create chaotic, high-stakes showdowns. Coins will spawn around the level over time, and taking down one of your opponents lets you steal a portion of their haul. Check out how each of the three new PVP levels has its own twist to up the ante on chaos.

The Cafe Shootout: The race is on in this arena as you'll want to loot 200 coins before everyone else. Keep your eye on the leaderboard and try to take down anyone ahead and loot some of their coins. Make sure your aim is good; your ammo is limited.

The race is on in this arena as you'll want to loot 200 coins before everyone else. Keep your eye on the leaderboard and try to take down anyone ahead and loot some of their coins. Make sure your aim is good; your ammo is limited. The Hotel: Not only will you need to steal your way to 200 coins, you'll have to do it without the civilians in the bustling hotel noticing your sticky fingers. Oh also, you can teleport.

Not only will you need to steal your way to 200 coins, you'll have to do it without the civilians in the bustling hotel noticing your sticky fingers. Oh also, you can teleport. The Graveyard: The danger level amps up in this level as guards lurk around the graveyard waiting to stop your gold-grabbing antics. You'll not only need to be faster than your opponents but also sneakier.

Along with new levels and antics in PVP, players will also be able to don eight new character skins inspired by Monaco: What's Yours is Mine. Following feedback from fans, Pocketwatch Games has made several balance adjustments to later levels in the game, including significant changes to the challenging Prison level.

