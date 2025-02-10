Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Biped 2

Biped 2 Launches Brand-New Demo Playtest on Steam

Want to try out Biped 2 right now? The team have launched a new Demo Playtest on PC for you to experiement with for one week on Steam

Owlcat Games, along with Meta Publishing and Next Studios, have launched an official Demo Playtest for their upcoming game, Biped 2. Starting today nd running until February 17, you'll have a chance to play a limited version of the game as they work to see what needs improvements and whatnot. The demo is available right now on Steam, but better be quick about it as it will only be around for a week.

Biped 2

Biped 2 raises the stakes with expanded multiplayer, including four-player co-op for the first time, new robots, missions, and stunning new biomes. Players will encounter even more challenging puzzles as they navigate diverse landscapes, either solo or with friends in two-or four-player co-op. After brave bipeds had reactivated all the beacons on Earth, they received a strange signal from a faraway planet. This can mean only one thing – someone is calling out for help! Now, our mechanical friends are determined to prove themselves and help those in need across the Galaxy. Become a hero and save the planet in distress. After all, even the tiniest robots are capable of great deeds!

Team Up: Play as two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side.

Play as two charming bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, who rely on each other and embark on incredible adventures side by side. New Mechanics: Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook!

Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process. Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook! Explore New Biomes: Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals. Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring.

Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals. Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring. Customize Your Bot: Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends. Collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique, or choose pair looks with your partner.

Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends. Collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique, or choose pair looks with your partner. Build Your Own: Use Steam Workshop to create your own levels! Share them with the community and check others' creations as well! The possibilities are limitless, and nothing can stop you on your way to having even more fun!

