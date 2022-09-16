Dragon Ball Super Card Game Releases Dawn Of The Z-Legends Set

The latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game set arrives today from Bandai. This set kicks off the new Zenkai Series, the second titled series in this hobby that is expected to encompass multiple years of upcoming sets. This first Zenkai Series set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Let's take a look at what collectors and players can expect when opening products from this set.

Dawn of the Z-Legends has the normal spread of cards, including commons, uncommons, rares, Super Rares (SR), Special Rares (SPRs), and Secret Rares (SCR). This is the second-ever set to include a God Rare (GDR).

God Rares debuted in Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Realm of the Gods with the highly coveted SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power GDR, which is currently worth over $2,000. Though it is difficult to pin down a pull rate due to extreme rarity, it has been theorized by those who have opened it that the rate may be one GDR per three cases… which would encompass 36 booster packs of 24 packs each. Dawn of the Z-Legends features Bardock, Origin of the Legend GDR as the set's God Rare.

The three Secret Rares of this set are SSB Kaio-Ken Son Goku, United Divinity SCR; SS4 Vegito, A Light in the Dark SCR; and Bardock, Origin of the Legend SCR.

This set sees a change in the holo pattern of both SR and above cards as well as parallel foils. SRs, SPRs, SCRs, and GDRs used to use gold stamp over a flat foil, but now a wavy pattern has been added to the foil. It looks like something between shattered ice foil and the wavy holo pattern used by the Pokémon TCG during the Sun & Moon era. Parallel foils are also different with two patterns, with both a grainy sparkly texture as well as a horizontal bar of light that moves through the foil when you tilt it.

Available products include booster packs, booster boxes, and Premium Packs.

Also out today are four Zenkai Series Starter Decks.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warriors and the associated decks.