Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Nintendo, Turtle Beach, Video Games | Tagged: game controller, headset, Koopa Troop, Luigi, Mario, Rosalina, super mario, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Turtle Beach Has Revealed Several New Super Mario Game Peripherals

Ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Turtle Beach has revealed several new Super Mario items in a new partnership with Nintendo

Article Summary Turtle Beach unveils new Super Mario controllers and accessories for Nintendo Switch 2.

Controllers feature Mario, Luigi, Rosalina designs and dynamic RGB lighting effects.

Koopa Troop PlayTrek carrying case offers glow-in-the-dark style and extra protection.

Officially licensed gear is now available for pre-order ahead of the May 4, 2026, release.

Turtle Beach revealed a few new items added to their shop as they've partnered with Nintendo for some Super Mario gear ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Specifically, they have made a few controllers featuring Mario, Luigi, Rosalina, and more that light up as you play them, a new Switch 2 carrying case featuring the enemies chasing Mario that glows in the dark, and a new headset design in black and red with Mario on the sides. We have more details about all of them for you here as they're now available in the shop for pre-order, se to be released online and in select locations on May 4, 2026.

Take Control of Your Nintendo Switch 2 With Turtle Beach's Super Mario Items

Take control of the galaxy with two new controllers: Rosalina Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller and the Koopa Troop Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controller. Both are officially licensed for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch – OLED Models. Featuring dynamic RGB modes with iconic Super Mario designs, these controllers deliver immersive play with integrated motion controls, premium TMR thumbsticks for drift-free precision, and dual mappable back buttons for faster reactions. Stay connected with up to 30 feet of wireless range and game longer with a rechargeable battery offering up to 40 hours per charge. Packed with premium features, customization, brilliant RGB effects, and an ergonomic shape, the Rematch Wireless RGB Gaming Controllers gives you the advantage in style, precision, and next-level play.

Second, for peace of mind while gaming on the go with the Nintendo Switch 2, Turtle Beach is revealing the durable, travel-ready Koopa Troop PlayTrek case. The Koopa Troop edition features a bold glow-in-the-dark design that illuminates Bowser's iconic minions for a striking look. Travel with confidence, this durable case features a tough EVA molded shell and PU leatherette exterior for added protection while inside, a padded flap shields your screen and doubles as a game card holder, while a mesh pocket keeps accessories neatly organized. Though officially licensed case for Nintendo Switch 2 it is also compatible with Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Models.

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