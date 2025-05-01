Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly GO!, Scopely, star wars

Monopoly GO! Launches New Star Wars Content Today

Monopoly GO! has a brand-new update out today, as they have lunmched the new Star Wars content, available for the next few months

Article Summary Monopoly GO! debuts limited-time Star Wars content with new boards, characters, and in-game events.

Unlock 22 unique Star Wars-themed sticker sets in the exclusive Star Wars GO! album starting today.

Compete in 'Pod' and 'Rebel' Racers events with classic Star Wars vehicles and themed racetracks.

Collect exclusive Monopoly GO! Star Wars tokens, emojis, dice, and shields during the crossover.

Scopely has officially launched the new Star Wars content for Monopoly GO!, bringing with it several familiar characters and settings in the game. Announced just a couple of weeks ago, you'll see a number of cool additions, a new board, characters from the original trilogy, and more incorporatedinto the mobile title, as they celebrate May The 4th and beyond this year. We have the full rundown of what you'll see as the update is now live in the game.

Monopoly GO! x Star Wars

The collaboration is rooted in a deep and compelling narrative that begins with Monopoly GO!'s beloved robot Peg-E visiting Mr. Monopoly's private movie theater. Captivated by the cinematic magic of Star Wars, her daydreams take flight, reimagining theMonopoly GO! universe within the Star Wars galaxy. In the ensuing adventure, players will be transported into timeless tales of good and evil, Jedi and Sith, and the light and dark side — kickstarting a series of action-packed in-game events, collectibles and surprises.

Starting today, players can begin unlocking the limited-time Star Wars GO! album, featuring 22 exclusive sticker sets, each revealing a unique Monopoly GO! and Star Wars story inspired by the saga's most iconic moments. In celebration of May the 4th, players logging in starting that day will receive an exclusive token – in honor of all Star Wars fans. This massive crossover brings fan-favorite Monopoly GO! events to life with a dose of Star Wars adventure, including:

'Pod' and 'Rebel' Racers: Race iconic Star Wars vehicles through the Mos Espa Grand Arena and the frozen wasteland of Hoth in a twist on Monopoly GO!'s high-stakes multiplayer event, Tycoon Racers.

Race iconic Star Wars vehicles through the Mos Espa Grand Arena and the frozen wasteland of Hoth in a twist on Monopoly GO!'s high-stakes multiplayer event, Tycoon Racers. 'Star Wars', 'Jedi' and 'Hyperspace' Partners Events: Team up with friends to construct larger-than-life Star Wars-themed statues of iconic characters and starships from the Star Wars galaxy, and reap fantastic rewards together.

Team up with friends to construct larger-than-life Star Wars-themed statues of iconic characters and starships from the Star Wars galaxy, and reap fantastic rewards together. 'Tatooine', 'Jawa' and 'Tusken' Treasures: Journey to the Outer Rim planet Tatooine in three special dig-themed events, uncovering relics and treasures inspired by the Star Wars canon.

Journey to the Outer Rim planet Tatooine in three special dig-themed events, uncovering relics and treasures inspired by the Star Wars canon. Exclusive Collectibles: Collect themed tokens, emojis, signature dice, and shields by completing sticker albums and event challenges, bringing galactic flair to the Monopoly GO! experience.

