Monopoly GO! Reveals New Harry Potter Collaboration

Monopoly GO! has a new event happening for all Harry Potter fans, as characters from the films are a part of the game for a short time

Article Summary Monopoly GO! introduces a magical Harry Potter collaboration with beloved characters and locations.

Explore new Seasonal Maps, choose your Hogwarts House, and personalize gameplay with House Crest Shields.

Collect and trade exclusive Harry Potter stickers, collectibles, themed tokens, and magical event rewards.

Join mini-games and challenges like Quidditch Racers and Blocks Boutiques inspired by the wizarding world.

Scopely and Warner Bros. have come together for a new collaboration, as the characters from Harry Potter will arrive in Monopoly GO! As you can see, multiple people have arrived in the game, along with several locations, items, and more to bring a bit of Hogwarts to the title. We have more details for you below, as the event will kick off on December 10, 2025.

Monopoly GO! x Harry Potter

In this spellbinding limited-time collaboration, Monopoly GO! comes alive with the wizardry, whimsy and wonder that have made Harry Potter beloved across generations. From iconic characters including Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and Hagrid, to unforgettable locations like Gringotts Wizarding Bank and the Forbidden Forest, players will celebrate the world of Harry Potter and their favorite film moments, with Monopoly GO!'s signature creativity and charm.

The adventure begins as Mr. Monopoly embarks on a sightseeing trip through the United Kingdom. When he stops for a photo at Platform nine and three-quarters – the magical gateway to the Hogwarts Express at King's Cross, London – his imagination springs to life and transports him into the wizarding world, where he finds himself exploring Hogwarts Castle and soaring above the Quidditch pitch.

New Features with a Touch of Magic

The Monopoly GO! universe is continuing to evolve. Here are some of the newest features that Tycoons will discover and explore with this fun-filled collaboration:

Seasonal Maps: For the first time ever, players can experience maps inspired by the wizarding world, from Hogwarts Castle and Diagon Alley to a holiday-themed Hogsmeade Village.

House Crest Shields: Completing the first Seasonal Map unlocks House Shields, allowing players to choose their Hogwarts House in a first-of-its-kind customization feature that celebrates self-expression.

Blocks Boutiques: A new mini-game invites players to stock shelves with iconic wizarding world sweets. Combining strategy and charm, players clear rows of blocks to unlock grand prizes and collectible rewards.

A Narrative Journey Through Stickers

The newest Monopoly GO! Sticker Album will celebrate 23 sets of beloved Harry Potter icons, spanning magical creatures and artifacts to fan-favorite characters, illustrated in the game's signature art style.

Each set tells a story: from a movie marathon at Mr. Monopoly's mansion to a mischievous look at the wizarding world's most sinister characters, including He Who Must Not Be Named.

Some stickers include a magical surprise: a Chocolate Frog Box, which rewards players with a coveted "Famous Witches & Wizards" sticker, an "Easter Egg" that pays tribute to the wizarding world's favorite sweet treat.

Mini-Games and Collectibles

Players can look forward to limited-time challenges and collectibles that bring the world of Harry Potter to life, including:

Quidditch, Hogwarts & Gringotts Racers: Compete broom-to-broom or in festive carts through iconic wizarding world locations, outplaying rival Houses for big rewards.

Wizarding World Partners: Team up with friends to upgrade attractions on the board that illustrate different moments through the films.

Hogwarts Treasures: Uncover magical artifacts, including the Philosopher's Stone.

Exclusive Collectibles: Unlock themed tokens, emojis, signature dice, and shields by completing Sticker Albums and event challenges—casting an enchanting spell over the entire Monopoly GO! experience.

