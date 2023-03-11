Monster Energy Supercross 6 Gets New Launch Trailer Check out the launch trailer for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 as the game has been released.

Milestone Games and Feld Motor Sports, Inc. have released the new launch trailer for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6. The game was released on March 9th for PC and consoles, and as it came out, we got a grand look at the overall game for people to enjoy before plunking down the cash. You can check out the trailer at the bottom, along with a longer pitch from the team about the game.

"With eight different game modes, the next chapter of this historic franchise promises to deliver the true spirit of Supercross, bringing together a love for competition and the desire to enjoy dirt bike racing. Racing legend Jeremy McGrath will mentor riders throughout their journey into the world of Supercross. From initial tutorials and challenges in the Supercross Academy to customized quests and training, the "King of Supercross" will guide both newcomers and returning players to master gameplay that is both realistic and rewarding. Regardless of their initial skill level, players will find a number of new tools and settings that allow complete customization of riding assistance (e.g. auto steering, auto brakes, auto throttle, etc.), and bike set-up options. Finding the right setting on your bike will be crucial to reaching the top in the career mode, where players climb the ladder from their first races in the 250SX Class, and eventually fight for the 450SX Class championship title.

"Riding is a lifestyle, and just like in real life Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 players can enjoy their bikes beyond racing. The new Supercross Park is the perfect place to relax and chill alone or with friends. Supercross Park is a massive, free roam environment with five different areas containing huge jumps, original tracks, and much more to explore away from the pressures of competition. Riders will be able to enjoy going full throttle down the Peak and try launching themselves into exhilarating stunts at the Airport while darting through hangars and abandoned aircrafts. The most curious riders might try to dig into the secrets of the Quarry, while at the Stadium everyone will feel like the champion of the arena. Free roam aside, in the fifth area – inspired by the real-life FanFest – players can recover from injuries through the dedicated challenges of the Rider Shape System or take on special missions from Jeremy McGrath to improve their skills."

"Adding on to the fun you can have with friends, a brand-new local split-screen mode will spice up the action. Rhythm Attack consists of quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight section. No turns, no second chances – riders will compete in a single-elimination tournament until the champion is crowned. Two new additions will enrich the online experience. For the first time, full console crossplay has been enabled for online matchmaking across every console system, while a new ranking system will constantly track online accomplishments. Finally, after the success of past editions, the helmet and track editors are back. Choosing from a wide range of design options, players can express their style and share their creations with the online community across all platforms."