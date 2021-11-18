Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Announced

Milestone games and Feld Entertainment revealed Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 is on the way. The game is currently earmarked for March 17th, 2022 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, and with it will come several improvements. Starting with a renovated Career Mode that will give you the chance to start out and develop as amateurs in the 250SX Futures Class while trying to become a pro and move up the ranks. The version will also introduce the Rider Shape System, which will be an exclusive feature for Career Mode that will affect your performance in case of falls or injuries. You'll have to go back to basics and complete training and special tasks in order to recover. You can read more about the game and check out the latest trailer below.

With Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 players will enjoy a new gameplay experience, enriched by 2-stroke bikes, now available in every game mode. And for newcomers, the Future Academy will provide all the information needed to take their first steps into the Supercross world. This friendly tutorial will teach players the Supercross basics to help them climb the ladder from Beginner to Pro. It also provides many in-game options that will make races accessible for everyone, these will impact flow recovery, offer assisted steering, and many other technical aspects, aiming to create a gameplay experience suitable for every kind of player.

The Track Editor is also back with the classic experience of track creation, along with a new feature: Rhythm Section Editor. Players will be able to mix and match pre-existing modules to design complex prefab track sections that they will then be able to share with the community. After the amazing success of the Supercross 4 edition, the Track Editor Contest will be back, and another player will have the opportunity to create a track and enter the contest directly in the game. Users will have the chance to see their creation replicated in real life as a part of the Official 2022 Championship. This unique feature represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the videogame industry: a digital track designed by a player will be raced on by real riders in the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

What about racing with friends or solo in a new, stunning open-world environment? Compound is the answer, featuring new tracks, several cross challenges, and collectibles to unlock additional gears. Online Multiplayer for the first time features cross-gen matchmaking and brings the challenge to the world scale. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 also features the split-screen mode to play with friends side by side on the couch.