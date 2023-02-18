Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 Gets New Trailer Check out the latest hyped trailer for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, hyping up the fun of the game.

Feld Motor Sports and Milestone Games have released a new flashy trailer for Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 this week. This particular trailer shows off the new SX experience as you get a better look at the new Supercross Park, Rhythm Attack, FanFest, and a number of other additions to set this version of the game apart from others. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is still set to be released on March 9th for PC vai Steam, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

"In the latest installment of the franchise, players will get to rip around the new Supercross Park, a massive free-roam environment that can be enjoyed alone or with friends. The Supercross Park features five different areas with huge jumps, original tracks, and more to explore. Riders can also go full throttle down the Peak if they dare or try launching themselves into exhilarating stunts at the Airport while darting through hangars and abandoned aircrafts. Curious bikers might try to dig into the secrets of the Quarry, while at the Stadium, everyone will feel like the champion of the arena."

"Free-roaming aside, the fifth area – inspired by the real-life FanFest – will challenge players to take on dedicated missions, getting them ready for the competition. Jeremy McGrath, the "King of Supercross" himself, will be players' personal coach, hosting multiple quests to push both newcomers and experienced riders beyond their limits. Just like the Supercross Academy, a series of interactive tutorials and challenges aim to ease the learning curve and speed up progress. Thanks to several new tools and settings to customize riding aids, players will get to find the bike configuration that best fits their idea of fun. Additionally, a brand-new game mode will spice up the fun with friends: Rhythm Attack, where players will compete in quick 1v1 shootout races on a straight section. With no turns and no second chances, this new head-to-head game in Split-Screen mode is designed to engage all players in the name of pure speed."