Monster Hunter Now Announces Sea of Monsters Event

A new major event is coming to Monster Hunter Now for the Summer, as players will fight a new beast in Sea Of Monsters in July

Niantic announced a new major event taking place in Monster Hunter Now for July 2025, as they revealed new details for the Sea of Monsters event. The two big additions for this will be the arrival of Elder Dragon Namielle, the latest legendary monster to hit the game that will put your teamwork skills to the test, and the Summer Hunt 2025, providing players with a new quest with new weapons and items to snag. We have some of the dev notes for you here, as the complete details can be found on their latest blog.

Monster Hunter Now – Sea of Monsters

For the first time ever in Monster Hunter Now, the elder dragon Namielle makes its debut! By purchasing an event ticket, you'll unlock no cooldown time after joining Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons, as well as Namielle-only Interceptions, giving you way more opportunities to slay it. There are also a whole lot more exciting bonuses, including Namielle-inspired exclusive layered equipment.

In addition, from July 21st, the MH Now Summer Hunt 2025: Seaside Vacation event begins, letting you forge event-exclusive equipment. These weapons and armor will have boosted stats and bonus skills for the duration of the event, greatly increasing their performance. By using this event-exclusive equipment, even new hunters can take on the powerful Namielle! The event also features exclusive quests for ticket holders, so whether you're a new recruit or a seasoned veteran, this is your chance to dive in.

