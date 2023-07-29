Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter Now, Niantic | Tagged: Mobile, Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter Now Confirmed For Launch This September

Niantic and Capcom will finally release Monster Hunter Now for mobile in mid-September, with pre-registrations currently happening.

Niantic has confirmed they have a proper release date for Monster Hunter Now, as the new mobile title will be released on September 14th. The team confirmed the date, along with a lengthy video presentation to get you more info on the game before you are able to play it. We got the rundown of the bonuses you'll get for signing up now below, along with that video and more about the game as we now wait out the next seven weeks.

Get ready, hunters! Monster Hunter Now, a mobile game from Niantic and Capcom that brings the fantasy of hunting monsters in the real world to life, will launch globally on September 14. Interested players can pre-register for the much-anticipated game starting today for free on the App Store and Google Play via this link. Everyone who pre-registers will receive special in-game bonuses when the game launches, with increasing rewards as more players pre-register. Monster Hunter Now puts players in the role of a hunter, and fans familiar with the Monster Hunter franchise will feel right at home. Monster Hunter Now takes the experience of hunting monsters, upgrading your gear, and fighting more challenging monsters, and adds real-world exploration. Hunting the most powerful monsters will require teamwork, and players can enjoy the experience of hunting together with up to three other players. The game is also designed with newcomers in mind, and first-time Monster Hunter players will be able to jump right into the action.

500,000 people: Potion x10 and Paintball x3

1,000,000: Founder Medal and Wander Pebble x3

2,000,000: Special pre-order Makeup x2 and 500-slot Item Box Expansion

3,000,000: Special pre-order Makeup x2 and Double Rewards Ticket x3

5,000,000: 10k Zenny and an additional 500-slot Item Box Expansion

Bonuses For Hunters

Paintballs are used to mark monsters you encounter on your travels for hunting later on your own time

later on your own time The Founder Medal is a commemorative award for players who pre-register

The Wander Pebble expands the range of access to monsters and collection points

The Special pre-order Makeup can be used to customize the appearance of your character

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!