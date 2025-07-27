Posted in: Capcom, Games, Monster Hunter, Video Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds Releases Second Free Title Update

Monster Hunter Wilds has new content from the latest update, including the Festival of Accord: Flamefete event happening now

Capcom released a free update this past week for Monster Hunter Wilds, as the game has added the second Title Update with a ton of content and more. The big addition to the game is the Festival of Accord: Flamefete event happening in the Grand Hub through August 6. The event brings with it themed decorations, Hunter and Palico equipment, gestures, quests, and more. We have more details for you below and on their website as the content is live.

Title Update 2

A newly decorated Grand Hub decked out with summer-themed decorations. Make summer memories alongside fellow hunters while listening to a new song performed by the Diva and enjoying a special new meal.

Collect special tickets earned through login bonuses and daily bounties for exclusives like the Afi Armor Set and Beach Barrel Bombs, and a new additional Water Gun gesture! Selecting this gesture equips the water gun, which hunters can use to rapidly shoot, dodge, and spray their fellow hunters.

New event quests with exclusive summer rewards; new Diver α series and Felyne Aloha Set α for your Palico, the corn-on-the-cob inspired Gunlance dubbed "Cornpopper", and much more.

Alma, Erik, and Gemma are sporting beach ready styles with new outfits! They'll wear these outfits during the seasonal event and will be available as paid DLC to be worn after the event ends.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

These immersive ecosystems are populated with wildlife acclimated to their surroundings, including smaller monsters like Dalthydon, an herbivorous wyvern that migrates seasonally, and Ceratonoth, who rely on males to shield the herd from raging storms with well-developed dorsal horns that serve as lightning rods. Of course, large monsters also roam the Windward Plains, including Doshaguma. While massive and territorial, these fanged beasts are curiously sometimes sighted, stalking the plains in aggressive packs. Meanwhile, the formidable amphibian Chatacabra uses its surroundings and adhesive saliva to become an even stronger adversary by armoring its body with natural materials like ore.

