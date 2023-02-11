Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook Get A May Release Date Global release dates have been revealed for Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook, with North America getting the game in late May.

NIS America revealed this week that they will be releasing Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook in North America this May. The team have been teasing this one for a minute as you'll be heading off on a journey of survival, fighting off monsters in all sorts of dungeons and collecting items by which you need to survive. The company revealed multiple release dates, with the first one being North America, as we'll see the game on May 23rd, followed by Europe, which will get it on May 26th, and finally, ANZ, which will see it on June 2nd, 2023. You can check out the game with the latest trailer down at the bottom, showing off more of the gameplay, as we'll see it release a few months from now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation.

"Tighten your pack and loosen your belt before digging into this dungeon-crawling survival adventure! Monster Menu: The Scavenger's Cookbook spices up the classic SRPG formula with deliciously fun cooking-based mechanics. Scavenge, traverse, and fight to gather ingredients used to make life-sustaining meals! But beware, not all cooking is delicious! Indulge in detailed character creation for your party, gather resources, ingredients, and items while exploring, and fight monsters in tactical combat. Then kick back by the campfire as you use what you've collected to cook meals that can give you the edge for your next course of dungeon delving."

All You Can Eat: Defeat and devour monsters in combat or use their meat to cook meals at the campfire to recover HP, boost your skills, and raise your stats!

Defeat and devour monsters in combat or use their meat to cook meals at the campfire to recover HP, boost your skills, and raise your stats! Choose Your Own Adventurer: Create your team of up to four adventurers by customizing the class, appearance, voice, and pose of each one!

Create your team of up to four adventurers by customizing the class, appearance, voice, and pose of each one! A Flavor Of Its Own: Experience a unique combination of gameplay from the SRPG, roguelike, and survival game genres!