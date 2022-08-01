Monstrum 2 Will Be Participating In Steam Survival Fest 2022

Indie developer and publisher Junkfish revealed they will be bringing Monstrum 2 to Steam Survival Fest 2022 this week. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a while now, giving players a chance to experience this demon-filled PvP survival title. Now we know the game will officially be released at the start of the festival, which will kick off today and run all the way until August 8th, 2022. They'll also be throwing a free weekend to help celebrate the release, running from August 4th-7th.

Play as friend or foe in this procedurally-generated sea labyrinth that gives you the choice to become the hunter or be the hunted in this player-versus-player environment. Play as a prisoner: dare to brave your breakout as a prisoner? Stranded with other prisoners alike, survival tactics are integral to your escape from Sparrow Lock, a decrepit sea fortress harbouring an unwanted guest.

It is up to you and your fellow inmates how you survive as you use your cunning and your wits to navigate the abandoned facility's rusted labyrinth and overcome puzzles along the way in Monstrum 2. Band up with three other players as you survive the onslaught against another player who assumes the grizly role of the monster. Play as the monster: does bloodlust thrill you? With a variety of deadly monsters to choose from, hunt down your prey as you attempt to exploit the environment to your advantage using your own unique abilities. Four prisoners to horrify, four prisoners to kill!