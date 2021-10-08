Moonglow Bay Receives New Explorative Gameplay Trailer

Coatsink and developer Bunnyhug has released a new trailer for Moonglow Bay, giving a better look at the gameplay before its release. While the original trailer for the game did a great job of introducing yourself to the game and the area, this one gets down to the nitty-gritty of what's included and everything you'll be doing. From going out on your boat to fish to cooking food at home to exploring the town and helping make it a bigger place to live and play in. Everything that you do helps build the game out and makes the things that you do on land and out at sea more fulfilling as you accomplish things. It's a cool experience to have in a game. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 26th, 2021.

Moonglow Bay is set along the Eastern Canadian coastline during the 1980s and offers players a diverse and emotionally charged story, complemented by a relaxing, slice-of-life fishing RPG. You play as a rookie angler, struggling to fulfil your partner's final wish by keeping a business afloat in the face of impending bankruptcy. Whether playing solo or with a friend in drop-in-drop-out local co-op, you'll need to cook your catch of the day, then sell a variety of recipes to upgrade your shop, gear, and fishing boat. Combining a playful voxel art style with a sumptuous soundtrack, your journey is split into several distinct story arcs featuring a fully-inhabited town to traverse and the potential for epic encounters with the rumoured Mystical Monsters of Moonglow. With your journal and rod in hand, explore the furthest reaches of the ocean, from frigid glaciers to boiling geysers, and learn to cast nets, set traps and fish through ice, documenting over 100 varied aquatic species while uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

