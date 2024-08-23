Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo, Diablo IV - Vessel of Hatred

More Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred Revealed at Gamescom 2024

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a few more details about Diablo IV - Vessel of Hatred at Gamescom 2024, confirming some new additions

Blizzard Entertainment took time during one of the Xbox showcases at Gamescome 2024 to reveal more details of what's coming in Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred. Several topics were covered in this one as they revealed the four Mercenaries: Rahier the Shieldbearer, Aldkin the Cursed Child, Varyana the Berserker Crone, and Subo the Bounty Hunter. You can add them as support to your party by hiring them, which comes in handy when playing solo as a Reinforcement. We also got a look at the Dark Citadel co-op mission, as well as new progression updates. We have the details here, and the livestream below shows off the content.

Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred

MERCENARIES— Your companions in battle who grow in strength and can be customized to support your own playstyle. Each mercenary is unique in the role they serve and comes with their own backstory, personality, and skills. They also have their own skill trees with a variety of choices that make them more supportive, combat-focused, or a mix. Mercenaries can be enlisted as Reinforcements, periodically coming to your aid to perform attacks. Raheir – Born to the lawless and rough streets of Gea Kul and trained by the Iron Wolves Varyana – Former cannibal who left her tribe when they started dealing with darker forces; butcher by trade turned mercenary Aldkin – Half-child, half-demon creature born part demonic due to the influence of the First Khazra from the Citadel performing dark rituals on his mother. Subo – A disgraced Archer from the mountains, shunned by the same people who had looked to him for salvation, and now a bounty hunter for hire. Mercenaries will gain Rapport as they accompany you in the world. The more rapport you earn, unlocking valuable rewards and bartering currency. As you build rapport, you can Barter with your mercs and enter trade agreements for a chance at powerful loot and other items.

Your companions in battle who grow in strength and can be customized to support your own playstyle. THE DARK CITADEL— A new co-op PvE end-game experience combining multiplayer mechanics with action-packed dungeon combat and boss fights. Enter the Dark Citadel with any group size from 2 to 4 players and fight complex bosses requiring coordination as well as split forces as you traverse down separate paths. Communicate non-verbally to your team with the new Marker System. Earn weekly caches by completing the Dark Citadel each week for powerful loot as well as unique Dark Citadel cosmetic rewards you can earn.

A new co-op PvE end-game experience combining multiplayer mechanics with action-packed dungeon combat and boss fights. KURAST UNDERCITY— An intense new multi-stage, time-attack dungeon built for both leveling and late-game item farming. Players can influence the type of loot they earn by applying special keys called Spirit Tributes and increasing the quality of their bounty by completing in-dungeon challenges and then defeating one of Undercity's all-new bosses.

An intense new multi-stage, time-attack dungeon built for both leveling and late-game item farming. PROGRESSION UPDATES— Character progression is getting a major update when Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred launches. Building on the fundamental changes made to loot in Season 4, these progression updates will be permanent changes to the base game.

Character progression is getting a major update when Diablo IV – Vessel of Hatred launches.

