Morepeko Debuts in Pokémon GO: Halloween 2024 Part One

Morpeko, a new battle mechanic, and increased Shiny odds for Zorua are the main features of Pokémon GO's Halloween 2024 Part 1 event.

Article Summary Morpeko debuts with a battle mechanic; Aura Wheel changes form during battles in Pokémon GO.

Increased Shiny rates for Zorua and Umbreon in the wilds and raids boost excitement.

Catch Ghost-types like Spiritomb and earn special bonuses during Halloween 2024.

Dynamax Gastly highlights Max Battles; engage in event-themed encounters.

The highly anticipated annual Halloween event is coming to Pokémon GO. Just like in previous years, we are getting the event in two parts. We can now confirm details about Halloween 2024 Part 1, including the release of Morpeko with a new battle mechanic and an increase in Zorua's Shiny rate.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween 2024 Part I event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tuesday, October 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, October 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: Morpeko debuts in Pokémon GO with a new battle mechanic. Niantic writes: "Morpeko will charge into Pokémon GO, changing the way you battle! Certain Pokémon—like Morpeko—will be able to change form in battle each time it uses a Charged Attack, unleashing new possibilities for you and your battle team. Initially, Morpeko will only be able to change forms when battling Team GO Rocket or in the GO Battle League." During a press release, Niantic clarified that this is the current state of Morpeko's ability, and future updates may include showcasing this ability in other types of battles. Morpeko's featured attack will change types during these battles: Aura Wheel (Electric): Morpeko will know the Charged Attack Aura Wheel (Electric) while it is in Full Belly Mode. Aura Wheel (Electric) Trainer Battles: 100 power, increases the user's Attack by one stage. Aura Wheel (Dark): Morpeko will know the Charged Attack Aura Wheel (Dark) while it is in Hangry Mode. Aura Wheel (Dark) Trainer Battles: 100 power, increases the user's Attack by one stage.

Morpeko debuts in Pokémon GO with a new battle mechanic. Niantic writes: GO Battle League Bonus: Morpeko will be in the pool of GO Battle League encounters Rank 16 and up. However, during this event, it will be an even more frequent reward for GBL players. Niantic also notes that it will be available more frequently in the premium ranks.

Morpeko will be in the pool of GO Battle League encounters Rank 16 and up. However, during this event, it will be an even more frequent reward for GBL players. Niantic also notes that it will be available more frequently in the premium ranks. Wild Spawns: Zubat (can be Shiny), Spinarak (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), Purrloin (can be Shiny), Female Frillish (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), and Greavard. Sableye (can be Shiny) and Absol (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns.

Zubat (can be Shiny), Spinarak (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Shuppet (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), Purrloin (can be Shiny), Female Frillish (can be Shiny), Zorua (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), and Greavard. Sableye (can be Shiny) and Absol (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Umbreon in raids and Shiny Zorua in the wild. Pokémon encounter backgrounds, PokéStops, and Gyms will be decorated for the holiday during both parts of the Halloween event. We hope you enjoy the colorful decor Lavender Town music PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon

Raids: Tier One: Sneasel (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny) Tier Three: Hisuian Typhlosion (can be Shiny), Umbreon (can be Shiny), Bombirdier (can be Shiny)

Max Battles: Dynamax Gastly debuts. Tier One: Gastly (can be Shiny), Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble Tier Three: Falinks (can be Shiny)

Dynamax Gastly debuts. Field Research: Encounters include Sableye (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Golett (can be Shiny), Sandygast, Morpeko, Nymble, Greavard, and Spiritomb (can be Shiny). You will able to earn Mega Energy for: Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, and Absol.

Encounters include Sableye (can be Shiny), Scraggy (can be Shiny), Golett (can be Shiny), Sandygast, Morpeko, Nymble, Greavard, and Spiritomb (can be Shiny). You will able to earn Mega Energy for: Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, and Absol. Timed Research: We're getting another Spiritomb research, giving us a chance to catch this hyper-rare Shiny. Niantic writes: "Additional event-exclusive Timed Research will be available from October 22 at 10:00 a.m. to November 3 at 8:00 p.m. local time. Timed Research focused on Spiritomb and its 108 spirits will be available throughout the event! Complete the research tasks to receive encounters with Halloween-themed Pokémon like Spiritomb and Morpeko!"

We're getting another Spiritomb research, giving us a chance to catch this hyper-rare Shiny. Niantic writes: $5 USD Paid Timed Research : This questline features: 3× Catch Candy Event-themed Pokémon encounters, including the first peek at new costumed Pokémon debuting in Part II of the event—Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume and Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume. Event-themed Pokémon encounters, including Pikachu wearing a witch hat, Spiritomb, and Morpeko. A new avatar item depending on your choice—Morpeko Onesie (Full Belly Mode) or Morpeko Onesie (Hangry Mode). Niantic writes: "Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

: This questline features: $2 USD Paid Timed Research : This questline features encounters with: Pikachu wearing a witch hat (can be Shiny) Vulpix wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny) Gengar wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny) Piplup wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny) Drifblim wearing a Halloween Mischief costume (can be Shiny) Froakie wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume (can be Shiny) Pumpkaboo wearing a Spooky Festival costume (can be Shiny) Rowlet wearing a Pokémon Halloween costume (can be Shiny)

: This questline features encounters with:

