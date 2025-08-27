Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Moros Protocol, Pixel Reign, Super Rare Originals

Moros Protocol Pushes Release Back To Mid-September

Another game changes release dates due to Hollow Knight: Silksong, as Moros Protocol confirmed it willnow be released two weeks later

Article Summary Moros Protocol delays launch to mid-September to avoid overlap with Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Play as Alex on a monster-infested battleship, joined by an AI and robotic companion Ody-6.

Experience tactical FPS combat with customizable loadouts, augments, and branching paths.

Features include rogue-like progression, procedural runs, and full drop-in co-op gameplay.

Indie game developer Pixel Reign and publisher Super Rare Originals have made a change in the release date for their next game, Moros Protocol. Another casualty of the surprise release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong, the devs have decided they're not going to compete with the game and have instead pushed it back by two weeks. Now you'll see it released on September 18, 2025.

Moros Protocol

Take on the role of Alex, who awakes on board a Capital Battleship on the way to war – only to find that much of the crew is dead, and the ship is infested with monsters. Joined by an AI companion and his dim-witted robot assistant, Ody-6, Alex sets off on a journey where every fight is a desperate battle against the unknown – and doom itself. The ship is a war zone. You may be outnumbered, but you are not outmatched. Looking for a frantic, high-mobility approach to your enemies? Fill up your loadout with SMGs or pistols, augmented for speed and increased damage while moving—perfect for laying down a barrage of bullets on the go. Or, for a slower, more methodical approach, put together a sniping build that focuses on powerful, precise shots that can take down enemies in a single hit.

Whichever you choose, your skills will grow during each run-through thanks to Moros Protocol's evolving combat system. Throughout your run, you will find augments tailored to improve your skills in a specific playstyle. Find an augment that boosts your run and gun capabilities. Change up your loadout for a shotgun, and let it rip! Plot your own route through each run, with every branching path offering different risks. Do you want to play it safe or face greater danger in pursuit of even greater rewards? Are you looking for a guaranteed new weapon or a vendor to upgrade your skills? Choose wisely as you make your way toward your goal.

Tactical FPS Combat: Inspired by classic shooters, Moros Protocol combines fast-paced action with adaptability and customization. Shape your loadout and let the augments and weapons you find dictate your fighting style.

Inspired by classic shooters, Moros Protocol combines fast-paced action with adaptability and customization. Shape your loadout and let the augments and weapons you find dictate your fighting style. Unique, Custom Renderer: A gritty, immersive world that blends retro aesthetics with modern rendering, creating a decayed sci-fi atmosphere. Dynamic lighting and eerie sound design heighten the tension as you explore the abandoned warship.

A gritty, immersive world that blends retro aesthetics with modern rendering, creating a decayed sci-fi atmosphere. Dynamic lighting and eerie sound design heighten the tension as you explore the abandoned warship. Rogue-like Progression: Death is only the beginning. Learn, upgrade, and push further into the unknown. Each run is shaped by procedural generation. New layouts. New challenges to face. No two runs will feel the same.

Death is only the beginning. Learn, upgrade, and push further into the unknown. Each run is shaped by procedural generation. New layouts. New challenges to face. No two runs will feel the same. Drop-In Co-Op: Team up with a friend for backup. Adapt and survive together as you battle through the nightmare. Experience the full game side by side, sharing the fight against the enemy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!