Mortal Kombat 11 Releases Original 1995 Film Skin Pack

Old-school Mortal Kombat fans will appreciate the latest skin pack arriving in Mortal Kombat 11 as we head to the movies. Back in 1995, the game was so iconic that New Line Cinema released a film about the game featuring all of the characters from the very first arcade game. While the movie is just okay, it was massively successful at the box office and has become a cult classic (unlike the sequel which is hot garbage). Now you can relive the movie to some degree within the latest incarnation of the game as WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a special skin pack for three of the characters. Giving new looks and voices to Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, and the thunder god Raiden.

In what's being called the Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack, this set of three skins features the voices and likenesses Christopher Lambert as "Protector of Earthrealm Raiden," Linden Ashby as "Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage" and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as "Island Bound Sonya Blade." All three of them looking pretty amazing as you can see in the trailer below. This actually brings the total to four characters from the film as Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa already provided his voice and likeness to this game's version of Shang Tsung. If they decide to do a second pack, it would be a no brainer to get Robin Shou as Liu Kang, and Talisa Soto as Princess Kitana. Sadly, Trevor Goddard who played Kano passed away in 2003, but it would still be awesome to see his likeness added. In the meantime, feel the nostalgia as Mortal Kombat 11 goes back 25 years and gives you three skins that will just be fun to play online. Or at the very least, watch them go through fatalities when you lose.