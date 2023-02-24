Mortal Kombat 12 Has Been Confirmed For A 2023 Release Mortal Kombat 12 was confirmed this week in a conference call, as WB Games and NetherRealm Studios appear to be releasing it this year.

The biggest news to come out yesterday didn't come from an official livestream, but from a conference call, as Mortal Kombat 12 was confirmed for 2023. The word about MK12 being the next game from NetherRealm over the possibility of Injustice 3 has gone back to 2019, when the game was a massive success for WB Games. While the timeline of events isn't quite clear, depending on which website you decide to refer to for the series of events and when certain things took place, we know that at some point in time, the call was made for the devs to immediately go into the next sequel in the franchise rather than head off into the next DC Comics fighting title. For the most part, everything on MK12 has been quiet due in part to the pandemic and also because the company was releasing pre-planned content for Mortal Kombat 11 all the way until the end of 2020.

Yesterday was the first time we got real confirmation the game was on the way. During a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call, the company touched on its interactive media and gaming departments, going over everything it took in from 2022 and what they were looking forward to in 2023. As you can see from the clip posted to Twitter below, WBD's Executive Vice President of Global Investor Strategy, Andrew Slabin, announced to attendees of the call that Mortal Kombat 12 is currently slated for release sometime this year.

Considering we haven't seen or heard much of anything about the game up to this point and the timing of the announcement, it would be a pretty safe bet to say that either the first week of Summer Game Fest or E3 2023 will be the event we officially see the game debut with a trailer. And with no official window marked yet, it would stand to reason that the company will probably release the game around October or November to get in on holiday sales. But that's just total guesswork at this point, and being honest, they could release the game whenever they want, and it would be a hit. MK11 was announced at the 2018 Game Awards and dropped in April 2019, becoming one of the most successful titles that year. At this point, we're just waiting for the first real shoe to drop.