Grime II Receives New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Check out the most recent trailer for Grime II, as the developers give a guided tour of the mechanics and challenges of the upcoming sequel

Play as a Formless, absorbing enemies and summoning molds to create a unique playstyle.

Explore mysterious lands, use environmental combat, and face diverse cultures and dangerous foes.

No release window yet, but a free demo for Grime II is currently available on Steam.

Indie game developer Clover Bite and publisher Kwalee recently released a new trailer for the game Grime II, providing a better look at the upcoming sequel. The video, available here, offers a developer-guided tour of the gameplay, showcasing additional mechanics and improvements over the original title, while highlighting new challenges and some of the story to come. Enjoy the video as the game still has no release window, but a free demo is available on Steam.

Grime II

Become a stealer of forms in Grime II, the sequel to 2021's acclaimed action-adventure metroidvania. You are a Formless – an art mimic, absorbing creatures and summoning molds in their shape. Venture into a new and mysterious land in the Grime universe, where danger and wonder await around every corner. Use your surroundings in tandem with your summoned molds to overcome deadly enemies and epic bosses, all the while exploring a deep world full of diverse cultures and characters. Create your own playstyle by choosing from a variety of abilities, weapons, and mold summons. Learn the makings of your enemies as you summon their form to both aid you in combat, as well as in exploring the various secret paths of the world.

Molds – Absorb defeated enemies, shaping them into molds which can then be used for special attacks. Use molds to throw enemies, fire projectiles, stun, and even turn into summons.

– Absorb defeated enemies, shaping them into molds which can then be used for special attacks. Use molds to throw enemies, fire projectiles, stun, and even turn into summons. Environmental Combat – Wherever you go, the environment provides ample opportunities to damage enemies nearby or from a distance. Be wary, for they can do the same to you!

– Wherever you go, the environment provides ample opportunities to damage enemies nearby or from a distance. Be wary, for they can do the same to you! Parry and Grasp – Send hand-tendrils to either parry enemy attacks or grasp and absorb them, drawing you closer to learning their shape.

– Send hand-tendrils to either parry enemy attacks or grasp and absorb them, drawing you closer to learning their shape. A Lived-in World – Discover incredible locations made of painted nails and giant vases, each with its own unique civilization, culture, and deep characters to converse with.

