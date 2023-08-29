Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: dave bautista, Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat Recreates Classic TV Ad With Dave Bautista

Check out the latest ad for Mortal Kombat 1, as WB Games snagged Dave Bautista to pay homage to the original 1993 commercial.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have harkened back to their past with a new TV ad for Mortal Kombat 1, this time featuring Dave Bautista. If you happened to be around in 1993, you might remember this classic video game ad, from back in the day when ads for video games were unhinged and all it took was a teenager yelling "Mortal Kombat!" in the street to get you to spend $50 on a video game. Now, 30 years later, the team has recreated that ad on a much more epic scale! Only instead of the Chicago streets, we see Bautista giving a speech on one of the bridges over the L.A. River, as hundreds surround him ready to fight. We have more about the ad below and a couple of quotes about it for you to enjoy, as the game is still set to be released on September 19th.

"It's In Our Blood," the new launch spot directed by Tom Kuntz with cinematography by Academy Award nominee Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born), pays homage to the classic "Mortal Monday" commercial that appeared in 1993 and marked a cultural moment for the hit game series. In a reimagining of the iconic television spot that first aired 30 years ago, the trailer features actor and producer Dave Bautista amassing people from all walks of life and empowering them to unleash the fight within. Bautista's role mirrors that of Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1, who has created a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe and must bring together champions from across the realms to fight and protect his vision."

"I vividly remember the original Mortal Monday commercial, especially the iconic scream," said Bautista. "That's what started my journey as a fan of Mortal Kombat, which continues to this day 30 years later. I'm very thrilled and honored to be a part of the game's legacy."

"The original Mortal Monday commercial earmarked the beginning of our journey into making games for home gaming systems," said Ed Boon, Chief Creative Officer, NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. "It's amazing to pay homage to such a memorable moment in Mortal Kombat history as we get ready to launch our newest game, Mortal Kombat 1."

