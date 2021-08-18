Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC Is Free For Five Days

Playstack and Cold Symmetry have decided to offer up a special offer for Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC this week. This DLC adds more of a roguelike attack system to the game and brings the pain just a little bit harder than you might expect. Not to mention the additions of a new playable shell and a new transforming axe-katana weapon. To celebrate the release of the DLC, the team is giving you a chance to play it for free for the first five days it is out, starting today. Until August 23rd you can get the DLC at a 100% discount on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. Once the five days are up, you'll need to buy it for $8. You can see what it looks like in the trailer down below.

Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose. The dead litter this tattered landscape, but not all are without hope. The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly open your understanding to diverse masteries of combat. Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey. Muster your courage and face them down. Combat is strategic and deliberate. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows. Temporarily entomb your Mortal Shell in stone to block attacks, or play aggressive and use your stone-form to add brutal weight to your own sword swings.