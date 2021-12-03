Moss: Book II Announces Spring 2022 Release Plans

Polyarc revealed when we'll finally be seeing Moss: Book II come to VR platforms, and not it looks like we'll see it next year. As of right now, the team is planning to release the game somewhere in Spring 2022, as they have slowly been working on the highly-anticipated sequel to the original VR title. We remember clear back when the first game came out and all the work that went into that just getting a demo on the E3 floor and the time it took to get released. So we're guessing this one has been no different, especially with time constraints and working on a VR title in the middle of the pandemic. Which is why we're guessing there is no formal release date on this one yet as they're probably not sure if they can make any hard-date at the moment. Until we get more information on the game, we have the latest trailer for you to check out below as we see the innovations they've made over the past few years.

Moss: Book II builds upon the story set forth in the platinum-selling Moss video game that still ranks as one of the best rates VR games to date. Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill's adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. But Quill has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, the journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can offer help along the way.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Moss: Book II – Spring 2022 Release (https://youtu.be/bxtrDnHa4Pw)